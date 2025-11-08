We are working with US to purchase additional Patriot missiles, - Zelenskyy on countering hostile ballistics

Reconstruction work continues after a massive nighttime attack by Russia on Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"It was a massive strike, with a lot of ballistics—at least 25 ballistic missiles, as well as aeroballistic and cruise missiles, and more than 450 drones of various types. It was a very brazen strike, largely demonstrative," the head of state clarified.

Air target neutralization

According to Zelenskyy, the Defense Forces have destroyed more than 400 drones, which is a significant achievement by the unmanned systems units, army aviation, and mobile fire groups.

"The electronic warfare system has been activated. Some of the missiles were also shot down, and it is, of course, very difficult to counter ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. Only a few systems in the world can shoot down such missiles effectively, and in order to cover our entire territory, we need significantly more systems and significantly more missiles for these systems," the head of state noted.

Strengthening air defense

"We are working with our partners, with America, to purchase additional Patriots, and we are counting on their support. I would like to thank every leader, every friend of ours in Europe, America, and Asia who is helping us and trying to help us. Decisions will be made," Zelenskyy concluded.

See more: Russia attacked Chernihiv and Sumy regions: fires broke out at infrastructure facility and in residential area. PHOTOS

Massive combined strike on 8 November

On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal.

The enemy once again attacked energy facilities, railways and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts were forced in several regions of the country.

In the capital, several fires broke out as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalised at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.

The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.

On the evening of 7 November, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a petrol station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were all hospitalised for medical treatment.

During Russia's strike on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at his workplace was killed.

A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in hospital. Among the victims are children.