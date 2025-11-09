Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,151,070 people (+970 per day), 11,335 tanks, 34,340 artillery systems, 23,545 armored combat vehicles

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,151,070 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

How many occupiers and equipment were destroyed?

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 11/9/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,151,070 (+970) people

tanks - 11,335 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,545 (+1) units

artillery systems - 34,340 (+19) units

MLRS - 1,538 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1,239 (+0) units

aircraft - 428 (+0) units

helicopters - 347 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs - 79,368 (+440) units

cruise missiles - 3,926 (+8) units

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

automobiles and tankers - 66,880 (+85) units

special equipment - 3,993 (+0) units.

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"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.

What preceded it?

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in October, more than 25 thousand Russians - in killed. This is only thanks to the strikes of our UAVs. It was also reported that the Russian Federation has lost 346 thousand soldiers since the beginning of the year.