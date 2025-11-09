Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he is in regular contact with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and is ready to meet with him in person.

The Russian minister said this in an interview with the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, according to Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

In an interview, Lavrov spoke about the need to "discuss the Ukrainian issue (as the war in Ukraine is called in Russia - Ed.) and promote the bilateral agenda."

Contacts between Lavrov and Rubio

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication. It is important for discussing Ukrainian issues and advancing the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by phone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary," he said.

At the same time, Lavrov says that the summer talks in Alaska between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump should remain the basis for a potential agreement to end aggression against Ukraine.

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The influence of the US on Zelenskyy

At that time, the Americans assured us that they could guarantee that (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not interfere with the peace process. Obviously, certain difficulties have arisen in this regard," Lavrov said.

During the interview, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly criticized European leaders, saying that "Brussels and London are trying to persuade Washington to abandon its intention to resolve the crisis through political and diplomatic means and focus entirely on military pressure on Russia."