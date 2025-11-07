Colonel Cherevashchenko appointed commander of Air Defense Unmanned Systems of Air Force

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the appointment of Colonel Yurii Cherevashchenko as commander of unmanned systems for air defence, deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The order was signed by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Censor.NET reports, citing the president’s press service.

Tasks for the new commander

According to the president, Cherevashchenko faces a set of key tasks defined at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s headquarters.

Priorities include:

active integration of unmanned systems into air-defence, including drone interceptors;

strengthening air-space protection with modern technologies;

scaling up production and integration of the latest weapons systems.

Read more: Ukraine is already using its "Flamingo" and "Ruta" missiles. Mass production expected by year-end – Zelenskyy

Who Yurii Cherevashchenko is

Colonel Cherevashchenko helped create the first group of mobile rapid-response AD brigades. Recently he has been involved in developing and fielding drone interceptors that detect and destroy hostile UAVs.

In his new post he will be responsible for scaling the unmanned component within the Air Force — from tactical developments to integration into the overall air-defence system.

Read more: Over 25,000 Russians killed in October. All thanks to strikes by our drones, Zelenskyy says