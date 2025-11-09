US has suspended NATO arms supplies to Ukraine due to shutdown, - Axios

The US has frozen arms deliveries to NATO allies, including Ukraine, due to the government shutdown.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this with reference to sources in the State Department.

According to the State Department's assessment, published by Axios, arms exports from the US worth more than $5 billion to support NATO allies and Ukraine have been delayed due to the government shutdown.

What weapons will not be supplied?

AMRAAM, Aegis and HIMARS supplies are under threat.

There is no official confirmation of this information at this time.

Shutdown in the US

The shutdown (temporary suspension of federal government operations due to lack of funding) in the US has been ongoing since 1 October, and the Senate has already rejected a bill to restore government operations ten times.

Due to a lack of funding, most government agencies and departments remain closed, and thousands of civil servants have been sent on forced leave.

President Donald Trump's administration has warned that it is prepared for further cuts in federal personnel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine despite the announced shutdown.