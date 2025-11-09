Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez opposes Trump’s demand to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has spoken out against Donald Trump's idea of increasing European countries' defense budgets to 5% of GDP, saying that the continent's future should be built not on militarization, but on unity and compliance with international law.

According to Censor.NET, as reported by "European Truth"

Sánchez stressed the need to "work diplomatically so that in 2035 we have not a Europe armed to the teeth, but a Europe that is united and guarantees international law."

"What kind of world do we want to leave to our young people when they are our age? A world in which European countries' defense budgets account for 5%?" the Spanish prime minister said in an interview with El Pais.

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At the same time, Sánchez acknowledged that, given Spain's current geopolitical situation, it is necessary to increase spending on defense and security.

"If Europe wants to gain autonomy, we will have to increase our defense and security budget. The opposition criticizes me for fulfilling a commitment that I did not make, which was agreed upon in 2014, namely 2%, and which I fulfilled," he added.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that Spain is a reliable ally in NATO.

"The deployment of Spanish armed forces on Europe's eastern flank, and thus for the defense of Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, Estonia... , which have been affected by Putin's neo-imperialism, is the best proof that Spain is a reliable country from the point of view of the Atlantic Alliance and in terms of opportunities," Sánchez stressed.