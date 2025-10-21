Zelenskyy and Spanish Prime Minister Sánchez discuss steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The president stated that Spain has provided Ukraine with energy assistance.

"Now, as Russia strikes our energy infrastructure daily, every contribution from our partners is especially important. Spain has promptly provided specific energy assistance, and I am grateful for that," the message reads.

Zelenskyy noted that the two leaders discussed steps that could significantly strengthen our defense, "very meaningful steps," as he described them.

"Thank you, we’ll stay in contact. We also coordinated our diplomatic efforts for this week. Europe’s unity can deliver the right results for all of us," the president added.

Earlier, it was reported that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles held talks on arms transfers and Spain’s participation in defense initiatives.