Shmyhal and Spanish Defense Minister Robles discuss arms transfers and participation in defense initiatives

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, held talks with his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles.

Shmygal reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainian cities, trying to destroy our energy sector. Therefore, Ukraine now critically needs to strengthen its air defense, in particular by providing missiles for Patriot, NASAMS and IRIS-T. We discussed the possibility of such assistance from Spain," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

In addition, the parties discussed promising joint industrial projects, including the repair and manufacture of equipment in our countries. They also discussed the possibility of Spain joining the PURL initiative.

"I thanked Spain and Ms. Robles for their unwavering and strategic support for our country. I invited them to visit Kyiv to discuss a mutually beneficial partnership between our defense industries," Shmyhal added.

