Shmyhal sums up Ramstein results: $422M for PURL initiative, $715M for UAV, EW, and interceptor drone procurement, five new military aid packages

Drone Industry

During the meeting in the Ramstein format, agreements were reached with allies to strengthen Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET writes.

PURL Initiative

Thus, Shmyhal said that countries have made new contributions to the PURL initiative, totaling at least $422 million.

More than half of NATO member states have already contributed to or declared participation in the PURL fund.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry

New contributions for procurement from Ukraine’s defense industry amount to $715 million:

Norway – $600 million for UAVs, electronic warfare systems, and explosives.

The Netherlands – $106 million for strike and reconnaissance drones.

Canada – $8 million for interceptor drones.

Iceland – $4 million under the "Danish model."

Read more: NATO countries that did not join PURL initiative to purchase weapons for Ukraine are under political pressure - Politico

Military aid

Sweden – $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine for 2026–2027.

Czechia – a new package worth $72 million.

Canada – $20 million for winter gear and missile components.

Portugal – $12 million for the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to support arms procurement.

Finland – preparing its 13th military aid package.

Read more: Ukraine has potential to scale up its long-range capabilities – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal thanked UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius for their leadership, support, and efforts to advance the Ramstein-format meetings.

"I am sincerely grateful to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and every Ramstein-format participant for their contribution to saving lives and bringing lasting peace closer," the minister added.