NATO countries that did not join PURL initiative to purchase weapons for Ukraine are under political pressure - Politico

Most NATO member states have joined the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) initiative, which involves the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. Those countries that have not yet joined are under significant political pressure.

This was reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands have promised to allocate about $ 2 billion in four separate PURL packages. On Wednesday, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Finland were supposed to agree on a fifth aid package.

Swedish Defense Minister Poul Jönsson reported that a total of 20 NATO allies have already expressed their readiness to join the initiative. He emphasized that the distribution of the financial burden should be fair and the remaining members of the Alliance should also contribute.

As noted by Politico, the pressure on countries that have not yet joined PURL is already showing results. In particular, Spain, which previously did not support an increase in NATO defense spending, is now considering participating in the initiative.

