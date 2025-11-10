Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,152,160 people (+1,090 per day), 11,342 tanks, 34,349 artillery systems, 23,552 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,152,160 Russian occupiers.
This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 9 November 2025 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,152,160 (+1,090) individuals
- tanks – 11,342 (+7) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 23,552 (+7) units
- artillery systems – 34,349 (+9) units
- MLRS – 1,538 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,239 (+0) units
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 79,425 (+57) units
- cruise missiles – 3,926 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit
- automotive equipment and tankers – 66,957 (+77) units
- special equipment – 3,993 (+0) units
Destruction of the Russian fleet
Between 2022 and 2025, the Russian Black Sea Fleet suffered a series of high-profile losses and strikes on key ships and bases. During this time, Ukrainian forces repeatedly struck enemy ships, warehouses, and repair infrastructure, significantly limiting the capabilities of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea and undermining its combat potential. New facts and analysis of events show that naval warfare has become one of the most dynamic and innovative areas of confrontation.
2022
- April 2022 — Cruiser "Moskva": The flagship of the Black Sea Fleet was hit (Ukraine reported R-360 "Neptune" missiles) and sank at sea. This was the most high-profile ship loss in the first months of the full-scale invasion.
- Spring–summer 2022 — attacks on small ships and naval positions: the use of drones (aircraft and strike UAVs) against patrol boats, strikes on ports and shipyards — systematic destruction of logistics and repair facilities in Crimea and on the coast began. Some of the small units were damaged or put out of action.
2023
- Further strikes on shipyards and ships in Crimea and occupied ports: damage to corvettes and landing ships, strikes on naval bases (including Sevastopol). In December 2023, a strike was carried out on the large landing ship "Novocherkassk" (which was reportedly severely damaged/destroyed). Overall, 2023 showed that the Russian presence in the Azov-Black Sea coastal areas is subject to regular strikes.
2024
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Widespread use of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs): Ukraine has begun to use small strike naval drones (e.g., MAGURA V5) more successfully to target large landing ships and tugs — there have been reported cases of damage and sinking of such ships (in particular, reports of damage and sinking of the "Caesar Kunikov", "Ivanovets", etc.). This has changed the risks for Russian ships in the coastal zone.
2025
- Pressure on repair infrastructure and continued strikes on ports/shipyards: reports of new strikes on ships and port infrastructure, slowing down fleet repair and maintenance. Some sources report new losses and damage to ships in 2024–2025.
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