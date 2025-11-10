Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector threaten nuclear safety, - European Commission

Russia's recent massive attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including critical energy facilities, pose a threat to nuclear safety.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Annita Gipper, reports Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

"Putin continues to terrorize Ukrainians. We see that his strikes are deliberately targeting critical energy infrastructure, including substations that supply electricity to nuclear power plants. This massive attack has led to disruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply and has also jeopardized nuclear safety," said Hiper.

Sanctions against Russia

She added that the EU continues to work on sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine in the energy sector, and military assistance. In addition, the Union is working with partners to mobilize additional support to help Ukraine remain a stable recipient of assistance in the energy sector.

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