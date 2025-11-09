Restoration of Centrenergo TPPs: repair forecasts

It will take time to restore the Centrenergo thermal power plants destroyed by Russia, as repairs will depend on the extent of the damage and the availability of the necessary equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on the air of Telemaraton by Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak.

"First, the debris is cleared away, the extent of the damage is assessed, the level of destruction is evaluated, and what needs to be done to restore the equipment to working order is determined," Andarak said.

He added that it is currently difficult to predict the timing of the restoration, as experts are still assessing the extent of the damage.

Read more: Due to shelling by Russian Federation, Khmelnitskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants have reduced their output, - IAEA

"If specific equipment is required, the restoration may take a little longer than we would like," explained the deputy minister.

According to Andarak, Centrenergo employees have repeatedly demonstrated their professionalism and quickly restored the stations' operations after attacks. "We hope that this will be the case this time as well," concluded the representative of the Ministry of Energy.

Reference

Centrenergo comprises the following thermal power plants:

Trypilska Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv Region;

Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant in the Kharkiv Region;

Vuhlehirsk Thermal Power Plant in the Donetsk Region (temporarily occupied);

a separate division of Remenergo, located in Cherkasy.

Combined strike on Centrenergo thermal power plant

On the night of November 8, Russian troops launched the most massive strike on the Centrenergo power plant.

The company reported that the enemy used an unprecedented number of missiles and drones, which continuously struck the same targets for several minutes, targets that had been restored after a powerful attack in 2024.

As a result, thermal power plants were shut down and temporarily suspended electricity production.

Emergency power cuts have been implemented in Ukraine. The most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.