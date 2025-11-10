125 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 51 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on 10 November, the total number of combat engagements along the frontline stands at 125.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Today, several communities in Sumy region, including Kucheriivka, Zarichne, and Bobylivka, as well as Khrinivka in Chernihiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks today. In total, the Russians carried out 68 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched eight assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamianka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Hlushkivka. Two clashes are still underway.

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Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Korovyi Yar and toward Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian units made six attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions near Serebrianka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy made ten attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupation forces attempted 51 assaults since the beginning of the day to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Pankivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne. The Defense Forces continue to hold the line, having already repelled 46 attacks, while five engagements remain ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assault attempts; another engagement is still ongoing. The enemy tried to advance near Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, and Yehorivka.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai and toward the settlement of Rivnopillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near the settlement of Plavni. Another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,152,160 people (+1,090 per day), 11,342 tanks, 34,349 artillery systems, 23,552 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC