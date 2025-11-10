Russians intensify shelling near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky, - Southern Defense Forces

Shcherbaky, where Russian troops have intensified shelling and are attempting to regain previously lost positions.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Orikhiv direction, the most acute sections of the front are near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky. As for Mali Shcherbaky, the enemy is concentrating its firepower and actively shelling this settlement because it wants to regain its lost tactical position," Voloshyn said.

He noted that several weeks ago, Ukrainian troops improved their positions, pushing the occupiers deeper into their defenses, but the latter are now trying to regain control. According to him, over the past day, the Russians have stormed Mali Shcherbaky three times.

The spokesperson also said that due to fog and drizzle in the south, the enemy could operate covertly, using infiltration.

"We expect the enemy to become more active in the Orikhiv direction, particularly near the settlements of Bilohirya and Shcherbaky," Voloshyn added.

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