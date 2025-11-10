Enemy is preparing "final maneuver" in Pokrovsk to capture entire Donetsk region, - Syrskyi

The situation on the front line is indeed tense. The goal of the Russian troops is to surround Pokrovsk and neighboring cities, cutting off logistics for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy will try to carry out a "final maneuver" to capture the entire Donetsk region.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with The New York Post, according to Censor.NET.

About the encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk

Despite the fact that Russian troops are using all possible means to break through Ukrainian defenses, Kyiv is stubbornly holding on to this logistically important city, he said.

"The situation on the front line is really tense, with the enemy conducting a strategic offensive operation. They have gathered most of their forces, creating an advantage in an attempt to break through our line of defense and capture this area," the commander explained.

Syrskyi refuted Russian propagandists' claims that Pokrovsk had fallen and Ukrainian troops were surrounded.

According to him, after the September counterattack, which cost the occupiers about 13,000 casualties and allowed Ukrainian troops to clear more than 165 square miles, the situation is the opposite:

"They continue to show this territory on their maps as if it were under their control. This claim — that the enemy has captured almost everything and is about to complete the operation — is not true."

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About the goals of Russians

The article states that of the approximately 700,000 Russian troops stationed in Ukraine, Russia has sent about 150,000 to Pokrovsk. Powerful mechanized groups and four marine brigades are also involved in the offensive.

"Russia's goal is to surround Pokrovsk and neighboring cities from the north, south, and east, cutting off supply lines and displacing all remaining civilians, and then carry out a 'final maneuver' to capture the entire Donetsk region," Syrskyi emphasized.

Tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The commander-in-chief said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are trying to inflict as many losses as possible on the occupiers:

"Our task is to ensure that the level of mobilization of their people is equal to or less than the number of losses they suffer. They have been conducting these active offensive operations for two months without any significant success."

Syrskyi also said that the urban areas of the city are capable of holding back "huge masses of enemy troops."

Read more: Enemy wants to gain foothold in Pokrovsk’s high-rise buildings. Most intense fighting is in industrial zone, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

Ukraine needs more weapons

The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asks partners to provide Ukraine with missiles, air defense systems, and electronic warfare systems to counter Russian drone and missile strikes on power plants, bridges, and factories:

"Our actions," Syrskyi added, "have effectively changed the course of the war."