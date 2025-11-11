UN warns of resource shortages for Ukrainian displaced persons this winter

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned of a serious shortage of resources to help millions of displaced people around the world, in particular Ukrainians, due to a sharp reduction in funding from the United States. The organisation has called on donors to contribute at least $35 million to support winter assistance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Le Monde.

UNHCR External Relations Director Dominique Hyde stressed that families in Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan risk enduring the winter cold without adequate shelter, heating, blankets, warm clothing and medicine.

"Humanitarian budgets are on the verge of collapse, and winter aid will be significantly reduced this year," she said.

Read more: UN lacks over $1 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025

The UN calls on donors to help Ukrainians

UNHCR is calling on private donors to help repair bomb-damaged houses, insulate homes, provide heat and blankets for children and the elderly, and fund medicines and hot meals.

Previously, the United States funded more than 40% of the agency's budget, but during Donald Trump's presidency, aid fell sharply. Other major donors have also reduced their contributions, creating significant strain on the funding of humanitarian programmes.

"Temperatures are expected to drop to -20°C in Ukraine, and the population is preparing to endure a fourth winter during the war with Russia. Increased shelling and destruction of infrastructure are exacerbating gas, electricity and water shortages," the UN emphasises.

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