206 combat engagements recorded on front line, 72 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 206 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy shelling

The enemy launched one missile strike and 22 airstrikes, dropping 60 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2,809 kamikaze drone attacks, and fired 3,231 times at Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Russian forces launched 10 attacks and conducted 142 shelling strikes, including three using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, 16 combat engagements took place near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Odradne, and toward Dvorichanske; four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out 17 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and toward Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novosynove; nine engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: 125 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 51 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched ten assaults on Ukrainian defensive positions near Zarichne, Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi, and toward Korovyn Yar. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy assaults today. Occupiers` units attempted to advance near Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy launched 14 assaults today on Ukrainian defensive positions near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. The Defense Forces are currently repelling two more attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 72 attempts to push back Ukrainian forces. The heaviest fighting was reported near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka. Three engagements are still ongoing. Preliminary reports indicate that Ukrainian troops eliminated 94 and wounded 27 enemy soldiers in this sector, disabled seven vehicles, and destroyed seven UAVs. They also struck an artillery system, four UAV command posts, and eight enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched 23 assaults near Sosnivka, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, Rybne, and toward Solodke. Fighting continues in two locations.

Read more: Situation worsens significantly in Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions – Syrskyi

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near the settlement of Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukrainian defensive positions four times toward the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy has not carried out any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

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No significant changes have been recorded in other sectors of the front.