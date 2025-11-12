UK will allocate over $17 million to restore Ukraine’s energy sector

The United Kingdom will allocate £13 million (over $17 million) to help rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure following Russia's attacks on energy facilities.

This is reported on the British government's website, according to Censor.NET.

"The UK announces new support for vital repairs to Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks, as well as the reallocation of humanitarian aid to those most affected by the lack of electricity, heating, and water this winter," the statement said.

In turn, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold on the eve of winter.

"Ukraine's security is our security, and that is why here, at the G7 summit, we stand together as close partners to promote support for Ukraine and overcome the challenges facing the world today," she added.

What preceded it

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions. Power outage schedules are being implemented.

Read more: EU divided over demands on Britain for single market - Politico