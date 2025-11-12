In 2025, Jonathan Powell, advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on national security, attempted to establish contact with the Russian authorities through Yuriy Ushakov, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Financial Times.

As noted, the telephone conversation took place at the beginning of the year. Powell sought to convey to Moscow the position of the United Kingdom and the European Union countries on the war in Ukraine.

The contact proved unsuccessful, and no further dialogue between the parties took place. The conversation took place against the backdrop of London's concern over Donald Trump's inconsistent position on Ukraine.

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Peskov's comment

The Kremlin confirmed the contact. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that "the interlocutors did indeed have contact, but the dialogue was not continued."

He added that "during the conversation, there was a strong desire on the part of the British side to explain the position of the Europeans, but not so much willingness to listen to ours."