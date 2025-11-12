124 combat engagements recorded along front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 124 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Russian artillery shelling affected the areas of several settlements, including Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Kucheriivka, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, and Huta-Studenetska in Sumy region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three combat clashes took place. The enemy launched three airstrikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 114 shelling attacks, including eight using multiple launch rocket systems. Defense Forces units are conducting search-and-strike operations in designated areas and have achieved tactical gains.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, eight combat engagements occurred near Vovchansk and toward Dvorichanske and Hryhorivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, three engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made four attempts to advance toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Bohuslavka.

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Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, 21 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, and Novoselivka, as well as toward Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Korovyn Yar, and Lyman. Fourteen engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks today near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Vyiimka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kostiantynivka, and Yablunivka, as well as toward Berestok and Sofiivka. Three more engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance 52 times toward Ukrainian positions near Shakhove, Maiak, Novoekonomichne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomycolaivka, and Filiia, as well as toward Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 48 attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, and Zlahoda. One more attack is still underway.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, two combat engagements took place near Zelenyi Hai. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Varvarivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward Prymorske and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attempted one unsuccessful assault near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes have been recorded in other sectors of the front.