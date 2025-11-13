Tired Ukraine and restrained US indicate that time is on Russians’ side, - Zaluzhnyi

Without significant external pressure or internal turmoil, the Russian leadership is likely to continue the war for a long time.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the ambassador to the United Kingdom, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi during a discussion at the Eastern Flank Institute.

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He emphasized the importance of uniting in resistance to the aggressor, developing technology, and fighting corruption.

"We must become strong in order to survive and ensure that our children have a future. Russia is not preparing to end the war; on the contrary, it is preparing for a prolonged confrontation. A tired Ukraine, a divided West, and a restrained United States indicate that time is on Russia's side," Zaluzhnyi believes.

See more: Ukrainian military personnel are participating in JEF exercises as observers for first time, - Zaluzhnyi. PHOTO

According to him, without significant external pressure or internal turmoil, Russia's leadership is likely to continue the war for a long time, adapting, maneuvering, and accepting losses in order to achieve goals that remain unchanged.

"We need a strategic shift—not a complete abandonment of attrition tactics, but integration into a broader and more active plan through innovation and technology," concluded the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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