Ukrainian military personnel are participating in JEF exercises as observers for first time, - Zaluzhnyi. PHOTO

At the invitation of the British side, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi took part in the Day of Honoured Guests of the Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) exercises "TARASSIS 2025".

According to him, these exercises take place from 1 September to 17 October in the northern part of NATO's area of responsibility, covering the Baltic Sea, Northern Europe, the Arctic and the North Atlantic. JEF is entering its full operational capability phase.

"This is the largest set of exercises since the organisation's inception, where representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been invited as observers as part of the enhanced partnership," Zaluzhnyi said.

Ukraine's participation in "TARASSIS 2025" was the first practical contribution to the establishment of an enhanced partnership with JEF.

"We continue to work on developing cooperation and are moving step by step towards Ukraine's full membership in this coalition," the ambassador added.

"TARASSIS 2025" is being held in response to the Russian-Belarusian manoeuvres "Zapad 2025" and is seen as one of the key tools to increase combat capability in countering the Russian threat and ensuring security in the Northern Europe region. A series of command and staff and military exercises are planned until 2031 to prevent military crises in the region.

JEF is a unique military and political coalition of 10 NATO member states in Northern Europe. It was established in 2014 at the initiative of the United Kingdom as a response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

