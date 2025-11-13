Zelenskyy signed agreement with Croatia on cooperation in mine action

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy ratified the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and Croatia on cooperation in the field of mine action (No. 4661-IX).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

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The document provides for:

exchange of experience and training of Ukrainian specialists;

supply of special equipment;

involvement of Croatian experts in demining Ukrainian territories.

The ratification of the agreement strengthens international partnership in the field of humanitarian demining and will contribute to improving public safety.

Read more: We will do everything to strengthen trust of our partners, - Zelenskyy after talks with Merz

What preceded it?

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the document in October, emphasizing that cooperation with Croatia, a country with extensive experience in overcoming mine hazards, will help to clear liberated territories more quickly and protect citizens.

Earlier, Ukraine and Croatia agreed to expand joint arms production and signed a letter of intent to deepen defense and industrial cooperation. In addition, Croatia will join the "Drone Coalition" initiated by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

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