Zelenskyy honors 418 Ukrainian servicemembers with state awards, 127 posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to 418 Ukrainian servicemembers, including 127 posthumously.

Censor.NET reports, citing Presidential Decree No. 844/2025.

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The awards recognize personal bravery shown in defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as dedicated performance of military duty.

The honors include:

the Cross of Combat Merit;

the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi, and Princess Olha;

the Order For Courage;

the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Motherland, and For Life Saving.

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