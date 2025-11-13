Supreme Court has specified cases when courts must suspend proceedings in cases involving servicemembers

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court has outlined when courts are required to suspend proceedings and when they must continue hearings in cases involving servicemembers.

This was announced by Supreme Court judge Oleh Tkachuk, Censor.NET reports.

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On 12 November 2025, the Grand Chamber concluded that courts have a duty to suspend proceedings in cases involving servicemembers under certain conditions.

Under martial law, courts must proceed on the basis that:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations are automatically deemed to have been placed under martial law conditions.

Valid evidence for suspending proceedings includes documents confirming a person’s military service — such as a military ID or a commander’s order.

If a servicemember does not wish the proceedings to be suspended and insists on having the case heard (personally or through a representative), the court must take this into account and continue the proceedings.

The Supreme Court noted that this decision aims to balance a servicemember’s right to participate in court proceedings with the specific conditions of military service during martial law.

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