Ukrainian Armed Forces combat officer Tetiana Chornovol stated that there is a tendency in the Ukrainian army to gravitate towards the Russian model, where people can be treated as resources.

She said this in an interview with TSN journalist Natalia Nahorna, according to Censor.NET.

Negative trends

"We are developing in the wrong way, they are developing in the right way. They are moving from bad to good, we are moving from good to bad. So far, we are lagging behind the Russian army in terms of bad things, because we are still a little ahead. In terms of good things, we have not yet fallen so far behind, that is, we are moving away from good things. This is a bad trend," said the military officer.

The command likes to control people's lives

Chornovol noted that there is a "path of death for Russians" in her direction.

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"No one has yet reached the end of this path or reached the end and survived for more than an hour. Every day, Russians go there and die at some point along the path. I don't understand how these people go to their deaths knowing that nothing awaits them but death. They have no chance of survival... This means that they are brought to the drop zone and sent on this path. Is there a chance to escape? Of course there is. There is a chance to survive there, but not here. This means that manpower is a resource for commanders. The most frightening thing is that the Ukrainian command wants to follow suit. They really like this scenario, where people can be treated as a resource. I see a strong attraction of the Ukrainian army to this Russian system. The command likes this absolute control over resources, over lives. We wanted to send them there, and we did it very easily. We wanted them here, and we did it very easily. That is, we wanted to hold these positions, and we did not encounter any resistance. Our soldiers will go there. They really like this controllability," said the Ukrainian Armed Forces officer .

We will remind you that in the same interview, Chornovol said that due to the development of technology, the nature of combat operations is changing very quickly.

Watch more: Tetiana Chornovol resigned from her parliamentary mandate: "I have decided to continue serving on front line"