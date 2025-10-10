Tetiana Chornovol resigned from her parliamentary mandate: "I have decided to continue serving on front line"

Tetiana Chornovol, a member of the VIII convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, said that she does not plan to return to parliament and will continue her service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

The day before, the Central Election Commission extended Chornovol's deadline for submitting documents for registration as a member of parliament by one year. She explained that she herself had asked the CEC for a postponement because she wants to remain on the front line.

"I have decided to continue serving on the front line. Petro Poroshenko has already congratulated me on my decision, which he deeply respects. I have not yet received congratulations from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... Well, after all, I am only a platoon commander," the soldier wrote.

Chornovol also thanked the CEC for its "statesmanlike position" and condemned those who, in her words, "evade service under the guise of political slogans." She emphasized that she wants to show by her example that she chooses the army over parliament.

As a reminder, the Central Election Commission recognized Tetiana Chornovol as an elected member of the Ukrainian parliament. She took the place of Andrii Parubii, who was killed in Lviv on August 30.

