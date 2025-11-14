About 50 Russian soldiers remain cut off in Kupiansk, - Trehubov

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, there are less than fifty Russian soldiers left, who found themselves cut off from each other and from the main forces.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

Russia's attempt to break through

According to him, the expected breakthrough of Russian units into the southern part of the city did not happen: the situation for the enemy has worsened.

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According to intercepted communications, the enemy has slightly less than 50 people left, and they are now cut off from each other and from their main forces due to the disruption of effective logistics. Despite attempts to reinforce them and send small groups to their aid, they are currently in a very difficult position due to the high activity of Ukrainian drones. The situation in Kupiansk has changed slightly in Ukraine's favor," Tregubov noted.

Due to setbacks within the city, the Russian side has changed its approach—attempts to capture Kupiansk have now shifted to the eastern and southern outskirts.

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When the Russians saw that the situation in the city was not going well, they shifted their main efforts to the east and south of the city and are trying to eliminate the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Oskil River. If they succeeded, it would create such problems for the city that Ukrainian logistics would cease to exist, and it would become very difficult to hold the city. But as of now, they have not succeeded in this either. We simply see their efforts shifting there and are taking appropriate measures," he added.