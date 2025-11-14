Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed, 3 injured, 29 objects damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian occupiers continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, resulting in injuries: dozens of towns and villages came under fire.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
Over the past day, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Bohdanivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Bilozerska, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozliv, Darivka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Novotiahynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Urozhayne, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Osokorivka, Novomykolaivka, Tiahynka, Burhunka, Virivka, Mykolaivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novokairy, Sablukivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.
Injuries and casualties from enemy attacks
Russian troops targeted critical, transport, and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region. As a result of the shelling, 29 objects were damaged: 18 private houses, a hospital, an administrative building, critical infrastructure objects, three police cars and two civilian cars, a trolleybus, and a shop.
One person was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.
Yesterday, 15 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.
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