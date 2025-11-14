Russia used Zircon on Sumy and massively attacked Kyiv, - Ihnat

Last night, the enemy once again used a large number of various types of air attack weapons. In the morning, it struck Sumy with a Zircon missile from occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on the air of "Suspilne" and "We-Ukraine" by Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He noted that the Russians had once again launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The capital was attacked by strike drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

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Ballistics were indeed used quite heavily in Kyiv today. Nine Iskander missiles were launched, six of which were intercepted by air defense systems.

Patriot really worked effectively today. Two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were also shot down—these are also ballistic missiles. Also, winged missiles Kalibr or Iskander-K—all six missiles were intercepted by air defense forces," Ignat noted.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 6 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. Number of injured rises to 34. PHOTOS

Zircon strike on Sumy

Also in the morning, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a Zircon missile from the Bastion complex, which is located in occupied Crimea.

According to Ignat, details of the missile's use are currently being clarified, as information about its exact route and consequences is still coming in from local military administrations and communities.

"Russia has already used these missiles several times. Primarily, from the occupied peninsula of Crimea. This is an anti-ship missile," Ignat noted.

He added that this is the newest missile compared to other missiles, which the Russians have already used several times during the war.

They are probably watching how it performs in real combat conditions," Ihnat emphasized.

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What is known about the Zircon missile?

The Zircon missile is a Russian-made hypersonic cruise missile. It belongs to the modern generation of Russian weapons. It is designed to destroy naval targets, but according to some sources, it can also be used against ground targets.

According to available data:

the missile has a range from 400-600 km to over 1000 km;

speed up to 8-9 Mach;

rises to a height of 30-40 km;

carries a combat unit weighing approximately 300-400 kg;

Its length is approximately 8-10 meters.

"Zircons" are launched from 3S-14 vertical launchers, which Russia deploys on ships, submarines, and mobile ground launchers.