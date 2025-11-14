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News Declaration of an air raid alert
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In Ukraine, nationwide air-raid alert declared after Russian MiG-31K takes off, Kinzhal missiles launched (updated)

MiG-31K

On the evening of 14 November, an air-raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine after a MiG-31K took off in Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"All of Ukraine is under missile threat. A MiG-31K has taken off from the Savasleyka airfield," the statement said.

Where are the incoming targets heading?

  • A Kinzhal missile launch towards Kyiv region was reported at 9:24 p.m.
  • Missiles north of Kyiv, moving towards Zhytomyr region, were reported at 9:26 p.m.
  • A missile over Zhytomyr region heading towards Starokostiantyniv was later reported by the Air Force.

Suspilne reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi region at 9:30.

Read more: Peskov: No agreements on air truce with Ukraine have been reached

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