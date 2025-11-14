In Ukraine, nationwide air-raid alert declared after Russian MiG-31K takes off, Kinzhal missiles launched (updated)
On the evening of 14 November, an air-raid alert was declared across all of Ukraine after a MiG-31K took off in Russia.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Air Force.
"All of Ukraine is under missile threat. A MiG-31K has taken off from the Savasleyka airfield," the statement said.
Where are the incoming targets heading?
- A Kinzhal missile launch towards Kyiv region was reported at 9:24 p.m.
- Missiles north of Kyiv, moving towards Zhytomyr region, were reported at 9:26 p.m.
- A missile over Zhytomyr region heading towards Starokostiantyniv was later reported by the Air Force.
Suspilne reported explosions in Khmelnytskyi region at 9:30.
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