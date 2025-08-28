ENG
Peskov: No agreements on air truce with Ukraine have been reached

Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are no agreements between Moscow and Kyiv on an air truce.

Censor.NET reported this, citing his comments to Russian media.

"No agreements on an air truce with Ukraine have been reached," Peskov noted.

He added that any issues concerning possible ways to resolve the situation can only be discussed in a "confidential format," which, in his words, "is in the interest of the matter."

