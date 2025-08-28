2 404 11
Peskov: No agreements on air truce with Ukraine have been reached
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are no agreements between Moscow and Kyiv on an air truce.
Censor.NET reported this, citing his comments to Russian media.
"No agreements on an air truce with Ukraine have been reached," Peskov noted.
He added that any issues concerning possible ways to resolve the situation can only be discussed in a "confidential format," which, in his words, "is in the interest of the matter."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password