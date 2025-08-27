1 016 15
Kremlin is opposed to possible deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, - Peskov
The Kremlin has once again stated that it opposes the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory.
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Yes, he was asked how the Kremlin feels about possible security guarantees for Ukraine, which could include the deployment of European troops.
"We have a negative attitude," he replied.
Peskov noted that "there are no European military forces, there are military forces of specific countries, and most of these countries are NATO members."
According to him, the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine was allegedly one of the causes of the conflict.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password