The Kremlin has once again stated that it opposes the deployment of foreign troops on Ukrainian territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Yes, he was asked how the Kremlin feels about possible security guarantees for Ukraine, which could include the deployment of European troops.

"We have a negative attitude," he replied.

Peskov noted that "there are no European military forces, there are military forces of specific countries, and most of these countries are NATO members."

According to him, the deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine was allegedly one of the causes of the conflict.

