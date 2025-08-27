German political leaders are discussing whether to send troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement has been reached.

It is noted that debates on this issue have intensified in recent weeks, as they will help determine what part of the so-called security guarantee Europe will be able to provide to Ukraine after the end of the war.

The article states that this issue is important for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who seeks to restore Germany's leadership on the continent and around the world.

According to the publication, with the end of the Cold War, successive governments allowed the armed forces to decline, while the German army is being rebuilt at record cost.

However, Germans still largely do not want to serve in the armed forces and are in no hurry to report to local military registration offices. The country is so short of soldiers that the German government plans to present a new plan to reinstate a softened version of military conscription.

It is noted that Merz hinted at his willingness to include German troops in the European security mission in Ukraine, but many Germans, as well as some members of his party, are less enthusiastic about this decision.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed the opinion that deploying German peacekeepers to Ukraine would "probably overload" the military, as Germany has already deployed some of its troops to Lithuania to protect against possible Russian aggression.

