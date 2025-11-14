Zelenskyy to pay visit to Spain on November 18

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Spain on Tuesday, 18 November.

This is indicated in the schedule of the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of Spain’s parliament, Censor.NET reports.

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Meetings with officials planned

According to the schedule, Zelenskyy is expected in the Spanish parliament at 9:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Meetings between the head of state and Spanish lawmakers are also planned.

Read more: Zelenskyy to visit Athens on 16 November: meetings with Greek leaders expected

Zelenskyy’s visit to Spain

Zelenskyy last visited Spain in May 2024, when he signed a bilateral security and defence agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Read more: Ukraine starts producing interceptor drones together with US – Zelensky