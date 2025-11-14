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Zelenskyy to pay visit to Spain on November 18
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Spain on Tuesday, 18 November.
This is indicated in the schedule of the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of Spain’s parliament, Censor.NET reports.
Meetings with officials planned
According to the schedule, Zelenskyy is expected in the Spanish parliament at 9:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Meetings between the head of state and Spanish lawmakers are also planned.
Zelenskyy’s visit to Spain
- Zelenskyy last visited Spain in May 2024, when he signed a bilateral security and defence agreement with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
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