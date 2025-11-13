Zelenskyy to visit Athens on 16 November: meetings with Greek leaders expected

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Athens on Sunday, 16 November.

This was reported by Kathimerini, Censor.NET notes.

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During the visit, Zelenskyy is expected to meet Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis.

The schedule may change for security reasons, but Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Athens in the first half of the day.

Read more: Ten NATO countries to provide $500 million in weapons for Ukraine

Zelensky spoke with Greek PM about strengthening air defence

On 15 November, Zelenskyy held a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, stressing the importance of maintaining global unity to achieve peace.

"Peace through strength is possible, including in the case of Russia’s aggression — it must be forced to stop the war," the President said.

During the call, the two leaders discussed:

the situation in Ukraine;

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system;

strengthening Ukraine’s air defence ahead of winter;

and potential Greek support in the security sphere.

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