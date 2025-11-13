Ten NATO countries to provide $500 million in weapons for Ukraine

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and several other countries will finance military equipment for Ukraine through NATO’s PURL initiative.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Alliance’s press service.

The countries announced USD 500 million in funding for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine. The supplies, sourced from the United States, will be delivered under NATO’s "Priority Ukraine Requirements List" (PURL).

"Our Nordic and Baltic Allies are increasing funding for the next package of critical military equipment for Ukraine. This equipment is essential as Ukraine enters the winter months, and deliveries under PURL are already reaching the country. NATO members will continue providing Ukraine with the equipment and supplies it needs," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

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What is the PURL programme?

The PURL programme was launched in July 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

It is designed to enable NATO members to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine.

As of October 2025, PURL has already raised USD 2 billion, and most NATO member states have joined the initiative.

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