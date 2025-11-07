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News Russia’s attack on NATO countries
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If Russia attacks NATO, response will be devastating - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that if Russia attacks one of the Alliance's member states, the response will be "devastating."

He said this in an interview with Antena 3 CNN, writes Censor.NET.

The Secretary General emphasized that he does not believe Moscow intends to attack NATO countries because it "knows it cannot win."

"And if they do, they know that our response will be devastating... if Russia or anyone else attacks Romania, they know that Romania will be supported by all 31 other NATO countries, all of them will defend Romania with the collective capabilities of NATO, with all its naval, air, and land forces," he said.

Read more: Russia is capable of limited attack on NATO "as soon as tomorrow", - Bundeswehr General Sollfranck

At the same time, Rutte called on Alliance members to continue investing in defense "in order to remain as strong as ever."

Read more: West must learn 7 key lessons from war in Ukraine to avoid losing next one - WSJ

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NATO (2173) Russia (13699) Mark Rutte (348)
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