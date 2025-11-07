Russia is capable of limited attack on NATO "as soon as tomorrow", - Bundeswehr General Sollfranck

Russia is capable of launching a limited attack on NATO territory at any moment, but the decision to act will depend on the behavior of its Western allies.

This was stated by German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank in an interview with Reuters, reports Censor.NET.

"If you look at Russia's current capabilities and military power, Russia could launch a small attack on NATO territory tomorrow," he said, specifying that he was referring to a "small, quick, regionally limited" operation near Russia's borders.

Threat of attack in 2029

Zolfrank, who heads the Joint Operations Command of Germany, also recalled NATO's warning about the potential threat of a large-scale Russian attack on 32 Alliance countries as early as 2029 if the pace of its rearmament continues.

Read more: West must learn 7 key lessons from war in Ukraine to avoid losing next one - WSJ

The general noted that despite losses in Ukraine, the Russian Air Force retains significant power, and its nuclear and missile forces remain intact. Russia has announced its intention to increase the size of its army to 1.5 million troops, and it has enough tanks for a limited offensive.

What will determine the Russian Federation's decision?

According to him, the Kremlin's decision will depend on three factors: military capabilities, combat experience, and political leadership. "These three factors lead me to conclude that a Russian attack is possible. Whether it happens or not depends largely on our own behavior," the general added.

Sollfrank also emphasized that Russia's hybrid actions, including the use of drones, should be viewed as part of a nonlinear strategy aimed at intimidation, espionage, and testing the resilience of NATO countries.

Read more: Germany plans to increase aid to Ukraine by €3 billion in 2026, - Handelsblatt