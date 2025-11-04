Germany plans to increase aid to Ukraine by €3 billion in 2026, - Handelsblatt

The German government plans to significantly increase financial aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Handelsblatt, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Finance Minister Klingbeil and Defense Minister Pistorius are proposing to allocate an additional €3 billion to support Ukraine in 2026.

According to the publication, the money will be spent on artillery, UAVs, armored vehicles, and the replacement of two Patriot systems.

Previously, €8.5 billion was allocated to Ukraine in the 2026 budget.

The budget for 2026 will be finally approved next week in the Bundestag.

Aid from Germany

Earlier it was reported that Germany is providing €400 million for the purchase of long-range drones for Ukraine within the Ramstein format.

Also, by the end of the year, Germany will transfer two Patriot systems to Ukraine.