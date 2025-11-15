Trump’s dialogue with Putin is needed to end war, - Vance

Dialogue between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is necessary to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, US Vice President Jay Vance said this in an interview with Fox News.

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"I've heard a lot of people criticizing the US president for talking to Putin. You don't have to agree with Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, but if you want to achieve peace, you have to be strong. You also have to talk to people and engage in active, aggressive diplomacy," Vance said.

He added that Trump's doctrine is to have the strongest military in the world, focus on peace, but not allow "journalists to decide who you can talk to and how you conduct diplomacy."

Vance emphasized that in terms of foreign policy, there has not been a president in the United States in a generation "who has even come close" to Trump.

Read more: Trump is disappointed by failure of attempts to end war in Ukraine - Atlantic