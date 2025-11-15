Number of victims of Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14 has increased to 7: wounded woman died in hospital

A woman who was injured in the hostile attack on Kyiv on November 14, 2025, died in the hospital. The number of victims has risen to seven.

This was reported on Telegram by Timur Tkachenko, head of the KCMA, according to Censor.NET.

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The number of victims has increased

"It has been reported that an elderly woman who was injured during the shelling on November 14 died in the hospital this morning. This brings the number of Kyiv residents killed by Russian terrorists to seven," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that search and rescue operations had been completed in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: six people had died. Five people were injured, including one child.

Massive combined attack on Kyiv on November 14

On the night of November 14, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several areas of the city came under fire.

Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. Another 34 people were injured, including two children.

Due to damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district, some buildings are temporarily without heating, and there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply. The Russian attack has also resulted in:

Hits on high-rise buildings and private houses in Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts; partial destruction of upper floors, broken windows, fires.

Administrative and medical buildings were damaged by debris; fires broke out in buildings and open areas;

The Azerbaijani Embassy was damaged by debris from the Iskander missile.

See more: Kindergarten teacher Svitlana Vashchenko killed in massive shelling of Kyiv. PHOTO