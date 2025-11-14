Kindergarten teacher Svitlana Vashchenko killed in massive shelling of Kyiv. PHOTO

On 14 November, a kindergarten teacher from Kyiv, Svitlana Vashchenko, was killed in a combined Russian strike on the capital.

This was reported by her colleagues from the preschool unit of the Dominanta Lyceum in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, Censor.NET informs.

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Victim of the Russian attack

The school’s staff expressed condolences to the family of the killed teacher and shared their memories of her.

"Svitlana Anatoliivna was a dedicated teacher, a kind and caring person who gave children attention, care and love every day. Her smile, her kind word and her unwavering sense of responsibility for her pupils will forever remain in the memory of colleagues, students and parents," the Dominanta team wrote.

Read more: Russia used Zircon on Sumy and massively attacked Kyiv, - Ihnat

Massive combined strike on Kyiv on 14 November

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several districts came under fire.

Six people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. More than 30 were injured, including two children.

Damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district has left parts of the area without heating, with possible disruptions to water and electricity supply. The Russian strike also caused:

impacts on apartment blocks and private homes in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, with partial destruction of upper floors, shattered windows and fires;

damage to administrative and medical facilities from debris, with fires breaking out inside buildings and in open areas;

damage to the Embassy of Azerbaijan caused by fragments of an Iskander missile.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 36, six killed