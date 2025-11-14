Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to 36, six killed

The number of people injured in Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv on the night of 14 November has risen to 36. Six people were killed.

This was reported by Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klytschko, Censor.NET informs.

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Number of injured rises

"Thirty-six people were injured in last night’s enemy attack on the capital. Six of them are hospitalized. Five are in serious condition," Klytschko said.

It is also known that six people were killed in the Russian attack.

Read more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 6 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. Number of injured rises to 34. PHOTOS

Massive combined strike on Kyiv on 14 November

On the night of 14 November, Russian invaders attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Residential and non-residential buildings in several districts came under fire.

Six people were killed as a result of the Russian attack. More than 30 were injured, including two children.

Damage to heating networks in the Desnianskyi district has left parts of the area without heating, with possible disruptions to water and electricity supply. The Russian strike also caused:

impacts on apartment blocks and private homes in the Podilskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, with partial destruction of upper floors, shattered windows and fires;

damage to administrative and medical facilities from debris, with fires breaking out inside buildings and in open areas;

damage to the Embassy of Azerbaijan caused by fragments of an Iskander missile.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots destroy Russian missiles and strike drones during night attack on Ukraine. VIDEO