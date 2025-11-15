Our soldiers have withdrawn from Novovasylivske to more advantageous positions for defense - Southern Defense Forces

In Zaporizhzhia and southern Dnipropetrovsk regions, the enemy continues to intensify its assault operations, massive artillery shelling, and fire strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

Fighting in the South

Over the past day, nearly forty combat clashes took place in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions. The enemy continues to attack our positions and attempt to infiltrate deep into Ukrainian defenses.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched 731 strikes, four people killed

"Over the past day, more than 350 shellings were recorded, with over 1,500 rounds of ammunition used. Enemy losses amounted to nearly 300 personnel and 58 pieces of military equipment, including a tank, armored vehicles, various types of artillery systems, and light motor vehicles," the report said.

Our units withdrew from Novovasylivske

"Due to the regrouping of combat formations, changes in the configuration of the line of combat engagement, and in order to preserve the lives of military personnel, our units were withdrawn from the settlement of Novovasylivske to positions more favorable for defense," the Defense Forces noted.

Measures to block the enemy's advance and inflict combined fire damage on them are continuing.

"Defenders of southern Ukraine are fighting fiercely for every meter of Ukrainian land," summarize the Southern Defense Forces.

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