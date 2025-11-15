Three dead and six wounded as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region
On November 15, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kherson and settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
Yes, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked with various types of drones.
Victims of enemy attacks
As of 5:30 p.m., three civilian deaths have been reported:
Wounded as a result of shelling
As noted, six people were injured:
Damage
In addition, private and apartment buildings, a kiosk, and a car were damaged as a result of enemy attacks.
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