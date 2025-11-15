Three dead and six wounded as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region

On November 15, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kherson and settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked with various types of drones.

Victims of enemy attacks

As of 5:30 p.m., three civilian deaths have been reported:

husband in Mykilskyi

a man and a woman in Kherson.

See more: Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed, 3 injured, 29 objects damaged. PHOTOS

Wounded as a result of shelling

As noted, six people were injured:

four residents of Kherson,

one person in Bilozerka

one person in Komyshany.

Damage

In addition, private and apartment buildings, a kiosk, and a car were damaged as a result of enemy attacks.