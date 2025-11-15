Ukraine and Russia agree to resume agreement on exchange of 1,200 prisoners, - Umierov

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to activate the Istanbul agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war. This involves the release of 1,200 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

This was announced on Telegram by Rustem Umierov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

The parties agreed to activate the agreements

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine, I recently held consultations, mediated by partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, on resuming the exchange process and releasing our people from Russian captivity. As a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to activate the Istanbul agreements. This involves the release of 1,200 Ukrainians," Umierov said.

Consultations will take place in the near future.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that technical consultations will be held in the near future to finalize all procedural and organizational details.

"We are working non-stop to ensure that Ukrainians who are to return from captivity can celebrate New Year and Christmas at home, around the family table and with their loved ones," Umierov added.