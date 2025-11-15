Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian defense and security officials: Russia failed to meet Putin’s deadline for capturing Pokrovsk and Kupiansk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with key leaders from across Ukraine's defense and security sector.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Reports from the Defence Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service

"We heard reports from intelligence agencies – the Defence Intelligence and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine – on Russia's ability to continue the war and its plans for the coming months," the statement said.

Yes, Kyrylo Budanov reported on the situation on the threatening sections of the front, on Russia's military preparations, and on the timeframe the occupier is counting on.

"Russia has now missed another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk, and the deadlines have been postponed once again," the president noted.

Oleh Ivashchenko reported on the political situation in Russia, the mood in Russian society and among those close to the leader of the aggressor state, as well as on the economic situation.

Read more: There are funds for winter support, they will arrive 10 days after application - Zelenskyy

Other issues

According to Zelenskyy:

We have identified the main areas of our defense for the coming weeks, and we will also supplement the plan of defensive measures for the winter months.

We will continue to apply our long-range sanctions – the special services, and above all the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army have the relevant tasks.

We are preparing to coordinate with key partners in diplomatic work, taking into account updates in assessments of the situation.

"We are preparing measures that can ensure diplomatic activation. Thank you to everyone who is defending Ukraine!" added the president.