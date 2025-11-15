There are funds for winter support, they will arrive 10 days after application - Zelenskyy

Today, November 15, the winter support program for the population has already started. In the first two hours, half a million applications have already been received.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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How to spend the funds?

According to Zelenskyy, the funds can be spent until June next year on utility bills, medicines, Ukrainian products, Ukrainian books, and, of course, it will be possible to donate this money to volunteers and foundations that support our Ukrainian army.

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Funds will be received 10 days after application

"The main thing is to submit an application through "Diia" or Ukrposhta and do so before Christmas, before December 24. The money should arrive 10 days after the application is submitted. Funds for the program are available, and last year, more than 14 million Ukrainians took advantage of winter support, so this year we also expect significant benefits from the program. The Ukrainian government will fully implement the program. If additional support or funding is needed, we will provide it," Zelenskyy concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that starting today, all Ukrainian citizens residing in the country can apply for a one-time cash benefit in the amount of UAH 1,000.

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